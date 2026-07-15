China allocates 30 mln yuan for post-disaster recovery in typhoon-hit Jilin

China's top economic planner said Wednesday that it has allocated 30 million yuan (about 4.42 million US dollars) from the central budget to support post-disaster recovery in northeast China's Jilin Province, which was hit by heavy rainfall and flooding brought by Typhoon Bavi.



The funds will be mainly used for the emergency restoration of damaged infrastructure, including roads and water conservancy facilities, as well as public service facilities such as schools and hospitals, to help restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible, the National Development and Reform Commission said.



The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Wednesday activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Jilin.



Under the impact of Typhoon Bavi, persistent heavy rain has lashed Jilin, causing the Jilin section of the Songhua River to report its No. 1 flood of 2026. The Meihe River, a tributary of the Huifa River, has experienced its largest flood since hydrological records began.



China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

