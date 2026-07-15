China to host APEC Digital Week, exploring how to harness AI technology effectively while managing its risks: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

"Artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies have become major drivers of new quality productive forces and innovative growth. How to harness AI effectively while managing its risks and turning innovation vitality into growth momentum has become a common challenge for all parties," Lin Jian, a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.As the host of APEC 2026, China is organizing more than a dozen ministerial and high-level meetings this year. The APEC Digital Week, which will be held soon in Chengdu city, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, is one of the most significant and content-rich events in the series.Lin noted that "the APEC Digital Week will serve as an important platform for in-depth discussions on inclusive AI development, digital empowerment, and data utilization. It will offer participants an opportunity to experience China's tech innovation and new quality productive forces first-hand."The events to come include the APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting, a high-level AI forum, a high-level round-table on data for growth, as well as meetings of the APEC Telecommunications Working Group, along with themed visits on digital healthcare, animation and cultural creativity, intelligent cities and AI applications."The AI Ministerial Meeting will be simultaneously accompanied by a series of activities such as advanced-level dialogues on digital intelligence empowerment and project seminars. The event has drawn participation from over 30 renowned domestic and international companies, including Meta, Google, Microsoft, Panasonic, Tencent, ZTE, Baidu, and X Square Robot, Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said on July 10 briefing the APEC Digital Week.Speaking of the upcoming events to be held in the second half of the year, Lin said that "we have noticed comments highlighting that, since China assumed the APEC chairmanship, the series of events under APEC 'China Year' have enjoyed high international participation, well-structured meeting arrangements, and professionally diverse topics. We believe that as subsequent activities unfold, everyone will find the second half of APEC 'China Year' equally exciting," said Lin.China will continue to fulfill its role as a responsible host, working with all parties to build consensus and deliver tangible outcomes ahead of the November APEC leaders' meeting, contributing greater momentum to Asia-Pacific development and prosperity, Lin said.Global Times