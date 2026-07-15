Lindsey Graham sister's replacement appointment sparks outcry among media, netizens; Uneven distribution of political resources discourages talented Americans from entering politics: expert

Darline Graham Nordone, raises her right hand during her ceremonial swearing-in at the US Capitol on July 14, 2026. Darline Graham Nordone was appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster following the death of her brother, US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: VCG

Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, has been named as his temporary replacement in the US Senate after his unexpected death. The appointment sparked controversy among US media and netizens, as some questioned whether his sister had the political experience to qualify the position. A Chinese expert pointed out that political resources in the US are distributed unevenly, and many talented Americans are discouraged from entering politics, as those without the necessary political or financial resources face major obstacles to seeking public office.South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on July 13 local time the appointment of Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to finish the term of her late brother, former Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, after he died suddenly on July 11 local time at age 71, US media reported.Darline Graham Nordone has never previously held public office. The recommendation has quickly become a major political talking point with critics questioning whether a family member with no public service experience should be selected for the role.Wu Xinbo, Dean of the Institute of International Studies of Fudan University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that US politics is not necessarily hereditary, but success in politics depends heavily on accumulated political resources.McMaster said Darline Graham would serve out the remainder of Lindsey Graham's term until January 3, 2027. At that time, the vacancy left by Lindsey Graham's sudden death will be filled by the winner of the mid-term elections this November, according to media reports.Governor McMaster described the appointment as temporary until a special election is held, critics questioned why someone with no elected political experience had been chosen, with social media users branding the move 'monarchy' and accusing Republicans of creating a political dynasty, according to International Business Times.Following the announcement of the appointment, many netizens decried the decision and questioned the US democracy.A netizen commented on X that "This is a disgrace display of political corruption, his sister a non political person, non elected, non wanted."Another netizen asked, "Wasn't anyone in the state qualified to step in? No politicians waiting in the wings. America is nothing but a giant Jerry Springer show and the laughs just keep coming."Another netizen pointed out that Darline Graham got promoted because her sibling spent decades building a political career. That's one family group project which ordinary people can't recreate.Chinese netizens also mocked this replacement decision. A netizen on Sina Weibo said that "They talk constantly about democracy, yet practice hereditary succession. How can a country where even a Senate seat can be passed from brother to sister have the confidence to lecture others?"Another criticized that the US elite class is most united when it comes to protecting its own networks and keeping resources within its circles."It is as if they are still living in a Game of Thrones-style era of power struggles," another netizen said.Michael Kosta, a rotating host and senior correspondent on The Daily Show commented on Darline Graham's appointment to replace her late brother's Senate seat as "an inheritance jackpot" on the show, the New York Times reported.Family appointments in the event of a death or vacancy have a long history in American politics. Known as "widow's succession", the practice most commonly involved wives temporarily filling a husband's seat until a successor was elected, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.One of the most controversial family appointments came in 2000, when the then Alaska governor, Frank Murkowski, named his daughter, Lisa, at the time, a member of the Alaska House of Representatives, to the US Senate seat he had vacated. She has remained there ever since, according to The Guardian.In the US, there is a long tradition of family members replacing lawmakers when they die while holding the seat, to finish the term. According to the US House of Representatives as of 2025, 45 widowed women have directly succeeded their late husbands in Congress - 38 in the House and eight in the Senate, BBC reported.Wu said the tradition is discouraging many talented Americans from entering politics, as those without the necessary political or financial resources face major obstacles to seeking public office.In addition, today's US political system also exhibits a dynamic in which bad money drives out good. "Growing political polarization and declining ethical standards in US politics discourage capable and principled people from seeking office, while rewarding less scrupulous politicians, ultimately weakening political culture and government effectiveness," Wu said.