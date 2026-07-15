CHINA / SOCIETY
Summer treatment
By Chen Tao Published: Jul 15, 2026 10:22 PM
A doctor prepares Sanfu patches, which are believed in TCM to be helpful for multiple winter diseases. Photos: Chen Tao/GT

A doctor prepares Sanfu patches, which are believed in TCM to be helpful for multiple winter diseases. Photos: Chen Tao/GT




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