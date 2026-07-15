Summer treatment

A doctor prepares Sanfu patches, which are believed in TCM to be helpful for multiple winter diseases. Photos: Chen Tao/GT
"Sir, thank you for your letter dated 22 January 1990. According to the Philippine National Mapping and Resource ...
The disease control authority in South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region announced that an emergency monitoring and response ...
Respiratory infectious disease prevalence across China has decreased, and the proportion of influenza-like cases has decreased. Positivity rates ...