Van carrying over 10 people plunges off cliff, causing casualties in SW China's Sichuan
By Xinhua Published: Jul 16, 2026 12:01 AM
A van carrying more than 10 people plunged off a cliff in southwest China's Sichuan Province late Wednesday, resulting in casualties, local authorities said.
The vehicle fell from an elevated road while traveling from Baoxing County in the city of Ya'an to Kangding, a county-level city in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
Search and rescue operations are underway.