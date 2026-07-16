China’s COVID-19 activity remains low despite recent rise, no new variants detected: CDC expert

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China's COVID-19 epidemic remains at a low level despite a recent rise in test positivity rates at sentinel hospitals nationwide, an expert from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday, noting that no new variants posing additional public health risks have been detected.Chang Zhaorui, a researcher with the infectious disease department of the Chinese CDC, said that COVID-19 activity had remained low for eight and a half consecutive months since October 2025. Cases began to increase in late May, but entered a low-level outbreak phase in mid-June.The dominant locally circulating strain remains the NB.1.8.1 lineage. Chang said COVID-19 has now evolved into a common respiratory infectious disease and that the public should not be overly concerned about normal fluctuations.With increased travel and cross-regional movement during the summer holiday, people are advised to maintain good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, proper cough etiquette and adequate ventilation. Those who develop respiratory symptoms should monitor their condition, seek medical attention when necessary, and take medication as advised by their doctors, according to Chang.According to data from the Chinese CDC on July 8, from June 1 to 30, China's 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 79,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 130 severe cases and one death involving an underlying illness combined with a COVID-19 infection. The number of reported cases showed an overall upward trend.Global Times