China will adjust helium export management as supply-demand landscape evolves: MOFCOM

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

As a net importer of helium, China has decided to impose temporary export controls on helium in order to ensure domestic supply. The move complies with relevant provisions of China's Foreign Trade Law and WTO rules, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday, noting that subsequent adjustments to the export control policy will be made in accordance with evolving global and domestic market conditions.China has rolled out a temporary ban on helium exports, said a joint notice issued on July 10 by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs.The ban, which took effect upon announcement, was made in accordance with China's foreign trade law, the notice said. Further adjustments will be announced separately, it added.