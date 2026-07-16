SOURCE / ECONOMY
China will adjust helium export management as supply-demand landscape evolves: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Jul 16, 2026 04:11 PM
MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT


As a net importer of helium, China has decided to impose temporary export controls on helium in order to ensure domestic supply. The move complies with relevant provisions of China's Foreign Trade Law and WTO rules, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday, noting that subsequent adjustments to the export control policy will be made in accordance with evolving global and domestic market conditions.

China has rolled out a temporary ban on helium exports, said a joint notice issued on July 10 by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs.

The ban, which took effect upon announcement, was made in accordance with China's foreign trade law, the notice said. Further adjustments will be announced separately, it added.


RELATED ARTICLES
China has taken measures to crack down on strategic minerals transshipment, smuggling: MOFCOM

A spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said that China has taken measures to tackle the ...

China temporarily suspends export controls of dual-use items for 28 US entities following trade talks: MOFCOM

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended export controls of dual-use items ...

China adds 11 US companies to unreliable entity list for ‘military technology cooperation’ with the island of Taiwan

China's Ministry of Commerce has added 11 US companies, including American manufacturer of drones Skydio, to the unreliable ...