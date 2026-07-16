Beloved ‘bangs lion’ Ahang dies at Guangzhou Zoo, memorial statue to be created

Ahang, the internet-famous white lion known for his distinctive "straight bangs hairstyle", has died at the age of 17, Guangzhou Zoo announced on July 15, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the zoo

Ahang, the internet-famous white lion known for his distinctive "straight bangs hairstyle", has died at the age of 17, Guangzhou Zoo announced on Wednesday. The zoo said it will design and create a commemorative bronze statue of Ahang, hoping that people will continue to remember the companionship and happiness he brought to them, according to media reports on Thursday.In a statement titled "Farewell to beloved Ahang" published on its official WeChat account, the zoo said Ahang passed away peacefully at the zoo on Tuesday, prompting an outpouring of sadness and tributes from visitors and online users.Born in Hangzhou, Ahang was named after the city where he came from. He moved from Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang to Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong in 2015, where he spent the rest of his life and developed a close connection with the city and its residents, the zoo said.Ahang became a social media sensation in 2022 after visitors shared photos and videos of his unique appearance online. His fluffy mane, which often resembled a neat pair of bangs, quickly won the hearts of millions of internet users.Many joked affectionately, "Who gave him that haircut?" and "No one dares to cut his hair," turning his signature look into a beloved online memory. His mane changed with the seasons and weather, sometimes appearing neatly parted and at other times resembling a slicked-back hairstyle, bringing joy and comfort to many people.According to the zoo, Ahang was gentle in nature. He enjoyed basking in the sunshine and playing in the rain, leaving visitors with many warm memories.Guangzhou Zoo said it will design and create a commemorative bronze statue of Ahang, hoping that people will continue to remember the companionship and happiness he brought to them, reported Jiupai News, affiliated with the Changjiang Daily.