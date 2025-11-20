Is it really surprising that a US poll finds China’s popularity rising?: Global Times editorial

A view of Shanghai Photo: VCG

A global survey released by the Pew Research Center on Wednesday has stirred intense discussions in international media. China was favored over the US in 27 of the 36 countries and regions surveyed. Even across traditional US allies including Canada, Australia, France and Germany, more people "cast their vote" for China. The favorable views of China in many countries have reached their highest levels on record. Is it really surprising that a US poll finds China's popularity rising?For years, international public opinion has been filled with negative stereotypes and noises about China. Yet the findings released by this prominent US research institution challenge some of the distorted narratives about China, and they are far from an isolated case. At the end of last year, the Global Times published its 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China, which showed that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era received high international recognition, global favorability toward China continued to rise, and people around the world increasingly expect China to play a greater role. Since the beginning of this year, multiple surveys, including those conducted by Gallup, the ASEAN think tank and the Global Soft Power Index, have also detected a noticeable rise in favorable views of China worldwide. Together, these surveys reinforce the credibility of one another, suggesting that the Pew findings are anything but an "accident."China's growing popularity proves that the saying "a just cause enjoys abundant support" is more than an empty slogan. China does not believe that a strong country must seek hegemony, does not pursue bloc confrontation, and does not advocate decoupling or disruption of industrial and supply chains. Instead, it has consistently positioned itself as a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, and defender of international order. It is this consistent policy orientation that has earned growing recognition and support around the world.From facilitating the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing, to proposing peace initiatives for resolving the Ukraine crisis, to actively mediating for a ceasefire in the Middle East, China stands on the side of peace. Through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, China has helped many countries improve infrastructure and people's livelihoods, advancing cooperation and sharing prosperity with all nations. China has firmly upheld the international system with the United Nations at its core, while supporting multilateralism and improving global governance through platforms such as the APEC, G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The four global initiatives proposed by China have responded to the challenges of the times, offered a systematic Chinese approach to global governance, and resonated widely with the international community.The rise in China's global favorability also stems from the goodwill built through closer people-to-people exchanges. China has embraced the world through high-standard opening-up, and the world has responded with greater enthusiasm. The continuing popularity of "China Travel" has sparked growing curiosity about the country worldwide. The authentic China captured by travel bloggers and the online "cross-checking" between Chinese and foreign netizens have inadvertently helped break through information bubbles and deepen mutual understanding between peoples. LABUBU has become a global bestseller, Black Myth: Wukong has won fans across national borders, and Dear You has captivated audiences across Southeast Asia.Each success sparks a sense of cultural resonance that transcends time and space. Chinese-made drones are helping countries improve agricultural efficiency, Chinese air conditioners are bringing relief to heat-stricken Europe, and China's open-source large language models are lowering digital barriers and sharing cutting-edge technological advances with the world. China has not deliberately tried to "win favor." Instead, it has focused on doing its own work well, ensuring that the benefits of development reach more countries and people, and earning trust through countless everyday exchanges.China's rising popularity also shows that modernization does not equal Westernization. An advanced China leading development trends in 5G, artificial intelligence and new-energy technologies; an appealing China where a long history and splendid civilization reinforce each other; and a China that is creative and kind, fast-moving yet maintaining warmth have all challenged the myth that prosperity and progress are impossible without copying the Western model. China's development shows that a populous non-Western country can advance industrialization, technological progress, poverty reduction and social governance in line with its own national conditions. It can also integrate into the world while preserving its cultural identity. There is more than one path to modernization, and people in every country have the right to choose the system and development path best suited to their circumstances.The survey also serves as a mirror, exposing the misguided and outdated China policies of certain Western countries. When there is a clear gap between a government's China policy and public attitudes toward China, it suggests that policy has become disconnected from the genuine sentiments of the people in the country. History has repeatedly shown that policies that run counter to public opinion are neither sustainable nor successful. Those who resist the tide of history will ultimately be left behind by it. Some major powers pursue the erratic policies, repeatedly resorting to military force or tariffs as tools of coercion, triggering humanitarian disasters and economic turmoil time and again. By contrast, the stability and predictability of China's policies give people around the world reassurance.Objective opinion polls are an important reflection of their times. The Pew survey points not only to an improvement in China's international image, but also to the world's shared aspirations for peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit. When 27 of the 36 countries and regions surveyed "chose China," it was not simply that China had "won."What prevailed was the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, along with the principles of an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. The findings reinforce our confidence that China is following the right development path and that more and more countries and people are choosing to travel alongside it.