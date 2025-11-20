Let facts speak for China-Indonesia cooperation: Global Times editorial

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

On July 12, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, speaking at the peak commemoration of the 79th National Cooperative Day, said that Indonesians are naturally hospitable. Even if they have no coffee or sugar at home, they would borrow some from their neighbors to entertain guests. But, he added, "It's just that sometimes guests lack discretion. They were not invited, came here, said they wanted to trade, and ended up looting." Although Prabowo did not name any country or company, his remarks sparked widespread speculation over whom the "guest" was referring to.Prabowo's speech centered on criticizing neoliberalism as contradicting the 1945 Constitution, condemning capital flight and corruption in state-owned enterprises, and mobilizing support for the "Red-and-White Village Cooperative" program. After the "guest" remarks, Prabowo immediately stated, "We are not against large companies," emphasizing that cooperatives, MSMEs, private enterprises, and state-owned enterprises all have a role to play, and that "strengthening cooperatives does not mean weakening others." Additionally, on July 16, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Masela LNG project, he reiterated that Indonesia is open to all countries and partners willing to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation, while stressing that Indonesia has now "matured" and will defend its own interests.This series of statements comes against the backdrop of several of Prabowo's economic policy reforms, including the free lunch program and the "Red-and-White Cooperatives" initiative, which have sparked some public skepticism and debate within Indonesia. When viewed in the full context of his speech, it is clear that Prabowo's main objective is to inspire and instill confidence among the Indonesian people. Regarding relations with China, Prabowo himself places great importance on cooperation with China. His first overseas visit after taking office was to China, during which the two countries reached consensus on building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global influence, as well as on joint maritime development. He also expressed support for China's long-standing position of backing developing countries and opposing colonialism.More importantly, China-Indonesia cooperation itself stands up to factual scrutiny. The two sides' cooperation is carried out within Indonesia's legal and regulatory framework, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area provide rules and channels for dispute settlement. In 2025, bilateral trade reached $167.49 billion, up 13.4 percent year-on-year; China has remained Indonesia's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years and has ranked among Indonesia's top three sources of foreign investment for 10 consecutive years, with direct investment in Indonesia reaching $7.5 billion in 2025. According to Chinese customs data, China's imports from Indonesia grew by 15.6 percent, faster than its exports to Indonesia, and bilateral trade was broadly balanced; even if Indonesia's own figures show a deficit, its imports from China are mainly industrial inputs such as machinery and electrical equipment.The results of China-Indonesia cooperation are also well documented. After Indonesia implemented a ban on the export of raw ores and promoted downstream processing, Chinese companies invested in smelting, processing, and the battery industry chain in Indonesia, making Indonesia the world's second-largest producer and exporter of nickel-containing stainless steel. More value added is retained domestically, the opposite of "wealth being shipped out of the country."On July 12, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway also marked 1,000 days of safe operation, having carried more than 16.58 million passengers in total, with an average of about 16,000 passengers per day. It has also driven commercial development around stations, and local employees have gradually taken on key roles such as drivers and equipment maintenance staff.China and Indonesia have maintained diplomatic relations for 76 years. Whether in the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway or in industrial park construction and other projects, the two sides have consistently maintained strong momentum of cooperation. The Indonesian government has repeatedly stated publicly that it welcomes and supports Chinese companies to continue investing and establishing businesses in Indonesia, and to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Against the backdrop of a complex and changing international situation, strengthening cooperation among regional countries and maintaining regional development momentum is a common aspiration of all parties. The upward trend in China-Indonesia cooperation and China-ASEAN cooperation will not change.