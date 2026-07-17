Eight rescued after landslide collapses residential buildings in Chongqing; more than 60 evacuated before disaster

An aerial view after a landslide collapses residential buildings in Chongqing on July 17, 2026. Photo: CCTV

Eight people were rescued after a landslide struck Hanjia subdistrict in Pengshui, Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, on Friday morning, collapsing several residential buildings, while more than 60 residents had been evacuated shortly before the disaster, according to CCTV News.At 9:08 am on Friday, a sudden landslide struck the Hanjia subdistrict in Pengshui, causing several residential buildings below to collapse. According to a preliminary investigation, community workers spotted scattered falling rocks at around 8 am and immediately issued a warning.Local authorities quickly evacuated more than 60 residents to safety. The landslide occurred during the evacuation, leaving some people trapped under the debris. The exact number of those buried has yet to be confirmed, according to the CCTV News report.As of 11:38 am, rescuers had pulled eight trapped people from the debris. They were immediately taken to hospital and were not in life-threatening conditions.Search and rescue operations are continuing. Following instructions from the Ministry of Emergency Management, the China Anneng Chongqing rescue team dispatched 100 personnel and 50 sets of specialized equipment for engineering rescue, detection and search operations to the site, according to the report.Global Times