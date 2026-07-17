SOURCE / ECONOMY
China pledges to uphold WTO-centered trade system with Brazil and other countries: FM on US tariff hikes on Brazil
By Global Times Published: Jul 17, 2026 04:52 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


FM spokesperson Lin Jian on Friday reiterated that China is willing to continue communication with Brazil and work with Brazil and other countries to jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core and uphold international fairness and justice, in response to a question about US tariff hikes on Brazil.

Lin made the remarks during a Friday press conference. The question noted that China had previously expressed support for Brazil in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and asked whether China would support Brazil at multilateral forums and how it would show support. "Regarding the specific measures you mentioned, I would refer you to the competent Chinese authorities," Lin added.

Meanwhile, another question also touched on the issue of US tariffs on Brazil. In response, Lin said that a tariff war has no winners and serves the interests of no party, noting that China is willing to work with Brazil and other countries to jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core and uphold international fairness and justice.

Global Times


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