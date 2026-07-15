Applying double standards, resorting to coercion and pressure will ultimately 'end up shooting oneself in the foot': FM on US Russia sanctions bill

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that "China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and authorization from the UN Security Council. China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises and citizens."The comments came in response to a question that championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham and supported by US President Donald Trump, a new US sanctions bill targeting Russia would subject the top five importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, including China, to sanctions and authorize the US administration to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on relevant countries."Applying double standards and resorting to coercion and pressure will ultimately only "end up shooting oneself in the foot," Lin told a press briefing.Global Times