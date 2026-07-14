China opposes spreading false cybersecurity information for political purposes, FM on US, Paraguay’s claims of so-called ‘hacker threat’ from China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China has always opposed and cracked down on hacking activities in accordance with the law, while opposing the spreading of false information about cybersecurity for political purposes, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday, in response to a media inquiry about the US and Paraguay's claims regarding a so-called "hacker threat" from China.The US has long conducted systematic cyberattacks against the world, Lin said. At the same time, driven by political and geopolitical motives, the US has repeatedly rallied regional countries and used cybersecurity as a pretext to smear China. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes such moves, Lin told a press briefing."We also urge relevant countries not to serve as geopolitical tools, becoming accomplices in the US government's dissemination of false information about so-called China's cyberattacks," Lin said.Global Times