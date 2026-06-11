SOURCE / ECONOMY
China, EU maintain communication on relevant dialogues: FM on report that China canceled high-level meetings amid trade tensions
By Global Times Published: Jun 11, 2026 04:06 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


Asked to comment on a Financial Times report that China had canceled high-level meetings with the EU this month amid rising trade tensions, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that, "As far as we know, China and the EU are maintaining communication on relevant dialogues."

When asked whether Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao would still visit the EU later this month as reported, Lin referred the question to China's competent authorities.

Global Times
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