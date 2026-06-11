China, EU maintain communication on relevant dialogues: FM on report that China canceled high-level meetings amid trade tensions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Asked to comment on a Financial Times report that China had canceled high-level meetings with the EU this month amid rising trade tensions, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that, "As far as we know, China and the EU are maintaining communication on relevant dialogues."When asked whether Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao would still visit the EU later this month as reported, Lin referred the question to China's competent authorities.Global Times