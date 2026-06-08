Isn't so-called 'diversification' promoted by the EU just protectionism in disguise?: FM on EU's push to reduce dependence on China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

When asked to comment on the EU's push to reduce dependence on China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded on Monday at a regular press conference that China has repeatedly stated that the deep integration and mutual dependence between China and Europe in industrial and supply chains is the result of economic globalization and market forces, and serves the interests of enterprises on both sides."Regarding the question, we would like to ask: how can the choices made by European companies based on cost, technology, and efficiency become 'over-dependence'? Isn't the so-called 'diversification' promoted by the EU just protectionism in disguise?" Lin said, adding that the EU's actions do not help enhance its own industrial competitiveness and run counter to the principles of market economy, fair competition, and free trade that the EU has long championed.As an old Chinese saying goes, "Do not do to others what you don't want others to do to you." China-Europe economic and trade relations are not a zero-sum game of one side winning at the expense of the other. They can fully achieve mutual success and win-win outcomes, Lin noted.China maintains an open and positive attitude toward resolving economic and trade differences with the EU. China hopes that the EU will meet China halfway, resolve issues through dialogue and consultation, and promote China-EU economic and trade cooperation to better benefit enterprises and people on both sides, said Lin.Global Times