China appreciates US’ decision not to extend Hong Kong-related national emergency: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Friday that China appreciates the US' decision not to extend the Hong Kong-related national emergency under a previous executive order, saying the move was an important step in implementing China-US economic and trade consultation consensus.On Friday, a reporter noted that the US has so far not extended the national emergency related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) under Executive Order 13936, the "Hong Kong Normalization" presidential executive order, which expired on July 14. The reporter asked whether this meant the executive order on Hong Kong had been terminated and what China's comment was.In response, a MOFCOM spokesperson said that during the Madrid trade consultations between China and the US, the US made commitments regarding issues related to the HKSAR and investment. Recently, the US confirmed to China that the Hong Kong-related national emergency will not be extended after its expiration this year, and the executive order will be terminated."This action by the US is an important step in fulfilling the consensus reached in the bilateral trade consultations, and China appreciates this," the spokesperson said, adding that maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability serves the common interests of both China and the US, and an adjustment of US policies toward the HKSAR in a positive direction would also meet the expectations of the international community.It is hoped that the US will abide by relevant international conventions and the consensus reached by both sides, respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in the HKSAR, restore and strengthen normal economic and trade exchanges with the HKSAR, and play a positive role in building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.Global Times