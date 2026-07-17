China’s robust economy is boosted by innovation, high-end manufacturing: Yao Jingyuan

A cargo ship loaded with foreign trade containers enters a port in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, on July 16, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's GDP expanded by 4.7 percent year-on-year to reach 69.57 trillion yuan ($10.28 trillion) in the first half of 2026, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday. The GDP growth in the first half of the year remains well within our annual target range of 4.5 to 5 percent. While achieving this robust performance, we must acknowledge at the same time that the economy's downward pressure has not been resolved yet.