Europeans drawn to Chinese-made 'fan hats,' handheld fans and cooling towels and patches; French man takes air conditioner back after Shanghai trip

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After rushing to purchase China-made air conditioners to combat the scorching heatwaves, Europeans are now drawn to Chinese-made cooling gadgets from "fan hats" and handheld fans, to cooling towels and cooling patches, according to media reports.At a hat factory in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, China's small commodities hub, workers are rushing to produce "fan hats," which combine a small fan with a wearable hat design. The product was already popular overseas last summer and has seen renewed demand amid muggy summer this year. The factory owner said orders have been booked through the end of August.Portable handheld fans have also attracted strong interest from European distributors due to their convenience and multifunctional designs, with some new models temporarily sold out.Cooling towels and cooling patches have emerged as another popular product among European consumers, especially in the outdoor sports market. Lightweight and reusable, the products provide a cooling sensation when soaked in water. A manufacturer said demand for cooling towels has continued to rise, increasing about 30 percent compared with April, with daily output reaching around 160,000 pieces, per CCTV News.Even traditional Chinese folding fans have found new popularity on European streets. Liu Xiaoying, who has been in the folding fan business for more than a decade, said she has recently received a growing number of customized orders from Europe."Some customers match a fan with every outfit," Liu said. "For them, it is not only a tool to cool down, but also a fashion accessory."Beyond a wide range of smaller Chinese cooling products that have become popular exports this summer, a French man's decision to buy an air conditioner in Shanghai and take it all the way back to Europe sparked heated discussions online.The man, who recently traveled to Shanghai on a business trip, returned to France with an air conditioner in his luggage. According to a post shared by his colleague on social media, the decision was driven by concern for his 93-year-old mother in Paris, who had been relying on an ice-cooled fan for relief during hot weather. The device provided limited cooling and increased indoor humidity, making it unsuitable for the elderly woman, CCTV News reported.After his colleagues suggested buying an air conditioner in China, the man purchased one and successfully brought it back to Europe by air. The total cost was 1,412 yuan ($197), including 1,260 yuan for the unit, 130 yuan for airport packaging and 22 yuan for a high-power electrical converter.Due to heatwaves and spike in demand, the price Chinese-made ACs sold in Europe, used to cost 700-800 euros ($800-915), has doubled in general and could carry six-fold premium in some cases, the Paper reported.Household air conditioner ownership in the region remains relatively low at around 20 percent, due to factors including restrictions on modifying older buildings, high installation costs and limited availability of installation services.Chinese manufacturers have been targeting these market challenges by developing products tailored to European consumers, offering features such as easier installation, lower prices and improved energy efficiency.China's air conditioner exports to the European Union reached $3.76 billion in the first half of 2026, up 43.2 percent year-on-year and a record high for the same period, according to customs data. Exports of portable air conditioners that do not require professional installation increased by more than 70 percent.A home appliance company in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, has developed a portable split air conditioner specifically for the European market, taking into account local lifestyles, building regulations and climate conditions. The product addresses common challenges faced by European consumers, including difficulties installing traditional wall-mounted units and high labor costs.The company said sales of the product reached around 80,000 units last year, while more than 200,000 units had been sold by July 5 this year. Lower energy consumption and competitive prices are also key factors driving European consumers' interest in Chinese cooling products.Global Times