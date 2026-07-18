China to do what is necessary to protect own rights: FM spokesperson on UK nationalizing British Steel
By Global Times Published: Jul 18, 2026 06:51 PM
China urges the UK to earnestly respect market principles and the spirit of contract, and find solutions on compensation and other issues acceptable to both sides. China supports enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests through legal means. China is closely following the developments and will do what is necessary to protect its rights, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday, following the Nationalisation of British Steel.