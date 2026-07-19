China builds around 120,000 high-quality datasets

A humanoid robot conducts box-carrying training at a data collection pre-training center for humanoid robots in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

China has built approximately 120,000 high-quality datasets, as the country continues to increase the supply of high-quality data, according to the National Data Administration on Saturday.As of the end of June, high-quality datasets in fields such as scientific research, industrial manufacturing and healthcare had reached a total volume of over 1,565 petabytes, up more than 60 percent from the end of the first quarter. This volume is equivalent to about 547 times the total digital resources of the National Library of China.Seven pilot cities for data annotation, including Chengdu in Sichuan Province, Shenyang in Liaoning Province, Hefei in Anhui Province, and Changsha in Hunan Province, have seen their annotation scale exceed 119 petabytes, employing approximately 140,000 people for data annotation.