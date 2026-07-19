Chinese medical team donates supplies to Burkina Faso hospital

The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team to Burkina Faso has donated a batch of medical supplies to the Tengandogo University Hospital Center to improve local healthcare services.



Chinese Ambassador to Burkina Faso Zhao Deyong and Burkina Faso's Minister of Health and Public Hygiene Robert Lucien Jean-Claude Kargougou attended the donation ceremony held on Friday in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital.



During the event, the Chinese medical team donated medical supplies worth 32 million CFA francs (about 56,000 U.S. dollars), which include equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases as well as other medical devices for general patient care.



Zhao said China has continuously dispatched medical teams to Burkina Faso and donated medical supplies to the country, saying that the efforts are a vivid embodiment of the friendship between the Chinese and Burkinabe peoples.



Noting that 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Zhao said China stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Burkina Faso in the health sector, jointly build a China-Africa community of health for all, and better safeguard people's health.



Kargougou spoke highly of the achievements of bilateral health cooperation and expressed sincere appreciation for China's support in hospital infrastructure, academic exchanges, personnel training and the provision of medicines and medical supplies, adding that he looks forward to more fruitful cooperation in the health sector.



The first Chinese medical mission arrived in Burkina Faso in 1976. Since then, the country has received 17 Chinese medical teams, reflecting the continuity of health cooperation between the two countries.

