This photo shows the street installation for 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, which is set to open on July 17, 2026, bringing together more than 1,100 companies and over 3,000 exhibits. Photo: VCG

The world is currently witnessing an unprecedented race in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that has become a primary driver of the global economy and a key element of national power in the 21st century.Amid this historic transformation, China - under the leadership of President Xi Jinping - has emerged as a country possessing a comprehensive strategic vision. This vision goes beyond mere technological development. It extends to shaping a new model for AI governance grounded in international cooperation, openness and shared benefits. This vision was practically realized when 29 nations signed an agreement in Shanghai to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization (WAICO). The organization aims to foster international cooperation and ensure the safe and equitable development of AI, reflecting a move toward a multilateral global governance system based on consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.This vision is empowering developing countries to participate actively in the digital revolution. China has announced an ambitious plan to launch 5,000 AI training and seminar opportunities over the next five years, alongside training programs and the creation of centers for cooperation and knowledge transfer.These initiatives aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance the scientific and technological capabilities of developing countries. These initiatives reflect China's conviction that the future of AI should be grounded in international partnership and technological equity. They embody the belief that the fruits of the new industrial revolution must be accessible to all countries, thereby fostering sustainable development and laying the foundation for a more balanced and cooperative global order in the AI ​era.President Xi's address at the event conveyed a profound message, emphasizing that AI development should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation. This vision reflects a strategic understanding of the current technological revolution — a phenomenon that transcends national borders and necessitates new forms of international cooperation.China's approach is distinguished by its combination of industrial innovation and international responsibility. Beyond merely investing in scientific research and the development of advanced models, China has simultaneously championed initiatives calling for fair international governance rules and technical standards. These efforts aim to strike a balance between encouraging innovation and safeguarding the shared interests of the international community. This orientation imbues technological advancement with an ethical and humanitarian dimension, affirming that technology should serve as a vehicle for development and stability rather than a tool for monopolizing knowledge or widening the digital divide between nations.Furthermore, the significant emphasis Beijing places on the manufacturing sector reflects a deep understanding of the relationship between AI and the real economy. The Chinese leadership has recognized that the true value of technology is measured not merely by the number of innovations, but by its capacity to boost productivity, enhance industrial quality and strengthen the national economy's competitiveness. Consequently, integrating artificial intelligence into industrial sectors has become a key driver of China's modern development, helping to cement the country's status as a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.President Xi's vision also highlights a commitment to developing countries, focusing on expanding access to AI technologies, narrowing the digital divide, and fostering scientific and research capacity-building. This approach reflects an understanding that the future of the digital economy cannot be sustainable if confined to a select few countries; rather, it requires broader participation, enabling developing countries to become active partners in the new industrial revolution.At the same time, through its international initiatives, China emphasizes the importance of strengthening the role of multilateral institutions in establishing regulatory frameworks for AI — frameworks grounded in principles of dialogue, consultation and mutual respect. This stance reflects the conviction that global technology-related challenges cannot be addressed in isolation but require international cooperation that balances national interests with collective responsibility.What distinguishes China's experience today is not merely the speed at which it develops AI technologies, but its ability to present a comprehensive strategic vision that links industrial innovation, economic development, global governance and humanitarian responsibility. In this context, President Xi has emerged as a prominent leader who views AI as a long-term civilizational endeavor — one capable of fostering a more cooperative and equitable international order, provided it is managed in a spirit of partnership and openness.As China continues to advance in scientific research, manufacturing and intelligent applications, Beijing is well-positioned to help shape the global future of artificial intelligence. This reinforces China's status as a major scientific and technological power — one driven by a vision of openness, cooperation and innovation, and committed to leveraging the digital revolution to foster shared development and a more prosperous, stable future for humanity.The author is a professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn