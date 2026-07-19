Nine rivers report floods above warning levels across China

Nine rivers in six provincial-level regions across China were experiencing floods above warning levels as of Sunday following recent heavy rainfall and upstream inflows, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.



From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, heavy-to-torrential rain hit parts of Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui and Guangxi, with some areas recording heavy downpours.



Affected by rainfall and upstream inflows, seven rivers in five provincial-level regions recorded floods above warning levels, with the largest exceeding the limit by 0.75 meters. Two rivers in Xinjiang also recorded flows slightly above warning thresholds.



The ministry has maintained a Level-III flood-control emergency response for Liaoning and Jilin, and a Level-IV response for Guangdong, Guangxi, Heilongjiang, Sichuan, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing and Guizhou.



China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

