China's top diplomat meets foreign minister of Dominica

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vince Henderson, foreign minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, who is in China to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vince Henderson, foreign minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, on Saturday in Shanghai.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Henderson, who is in China to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.Wang said China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization with developing countries including Dominica, and foster steady and robust growth of the organization.Guided by the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China stands ready to work together with Dominica to strengthen alignment of development strategies and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.Dominica supports China in closely cooperating with the United Nations to promote artificial intelligence as a fair and inclusive international public good, Henderson said, adding that Dominica is ready to deepen cooperation with China across all sectors.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vince Henderson, foreign minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, who is in China to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)