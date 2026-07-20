China-proposed global initiatives offer pathway to more just, equitable world -- analysts

A guest attending the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference views exhibits on China-Arab cooperation at a photo exhibition of a China-Arab art exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

The global initiatives proposed by China chart a course toward a more just and equitable international order characterized by multilateralism and greater representation for developing countries, Egyptian experts said at a seminar in Cairo on Saturday.Organized by the Cairo-based think tank Global Forum for Future Studies, the seminar examined the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) in light of the white paper "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions," released by China's State Council Information Office on June 17.The white paper urged joint efforts to build a more just and equitable global governance system."The GGI serves as the institutional framework that brings together the four major initiatives proposed by China -- the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and the GGI," said Samar Ibrahim, a professor of political science at May University and a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs.China has gradually expanded its vision for global governance through a series of initiatives launched over the past five years, according to Ibrahim.It introduced the GDI in 2021 to address development challenges, followed by the GSI in 2022 and the GCI in 2023 to advance common security and dialogue among civilizations, Ibrahim said, adding the GGI, unveiled last year, builds on these pillars to improve the international governance system.She believes China's vision is grounded in genuine multilateralism, respect for state sovereignty and equality, extensive consultation, shared benefits and common development, all aimed at building a community with a shared future for humanity.

A robot demonstrates photo-taking abilities at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Maram Diaa, a researcher at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said, "The world is facing mounting geopolitical tensions, protectionism, trade and technology disputes, as well as widening development gaps between the Global North and the Global South."To tackle these "governance deficits," the GGI advocates building "an equal and orderly multipolar world," aligning the reform of the international system with more inclusive, open and mutually beneficial globalization, Diaa added.During the event, Jumana Nazmy, a teaching assistant at Badr University's Faculty of Political Science, described the four initiatives as complementary pillars of a coherent strategic framework.Nazmy described development as the foundation of human progress, security as the prerequisite for peace, civilizational dialogue as the bridge to mutual understanding, and global governance as the guarantor of a fair and sustainable system."The strategic integration of the Chinese initiatives offers a comprehensive framework for international cooperation in the 21st century, emphasizing dialogue and collective action over unilateral approaches," she said.