Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 suspends new subscriptions after 48-hour requested visit surge overwhelms compute capacity

Photo: Courtesy of Moonshot AI

Kimi K3, a popular open-source AI model created by China's upstart Moonshot AI Co with 2.8 trillion parameters, has received massive visits than expected since its release last week, the company said on Sunday.Moonshot said that it is now facing mounting computing-power challenges, and it has decided to suspend new C-end subscriptions from Sunday.According to the company, over the past 48 hours, user visit request volume has significantly exceeded its projections, which is approaching the capacity limit. "To ensure a stable experience for our current subscribed users, we have decided to immediately suspend new C-end subscriptions," the company announced."All available computing resources will be dedicated to serving existing subscribers, ensuring their full rights and experiences remain unaffected," the company said, adding that it is trying to accelerate computing-power capacity expansion "at full speed".As new capacity comes online, Moonshot will gradually open more subscription slots until normal subscription services are fully restored, the company noted.According to a post the company published on its WeChat account on Friday, Kimi K3 is the largest open-source model in the world by parameter scale, which natively supports visual understanding and can process up to 1 million tokens of context.Moonshot said that Kimi K3 is designed for demanding tasks including software engineering, knowledge work, deep research and multimodal understanding.In the Frontend Code Arena global AI leaderboard, Kimi K3 topped the ranking with 1679 score, surpassing Claude Fable 5 to take first place."This may be the single biggest release of the year," and marks a moment when open-source Chinese AI models are surpassing closed US models, said Anastasios Angelopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Arena, a platform for evaluating AI systems, according to a report by AP News.Kimi K3 topped the charts in Arena's ranking of what it calls "front-end coding capability," a metric of an AI large language model's performance. "More results are rolling in that are likely to continue to show it is at the top of the pack," Angelopoulos said.Global Times