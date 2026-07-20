China's humanoid robot products exceed half of global total: MIIT

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Chinese humanoid robot products have exceeded half of the global total, as the country's intelligent robotics industry accelerates, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Monday.In the intelligent robotics sector, Chinese-developed quadruped robots account for nearly 70 percent of global sales, while China has developed more than 400 humanoid robot models (complete units), surpassing half of the global total, according to the MIIT.In addition to robotics, a number of Chinese industries with international competitive advantages have accelerated their growth.The application penetration rate of AI technology in enterprises above designated size has surpassed 30 percent in the first half of the year. Open-source AI large models have achieved over 10 billion cumulative downloads globally.By the end of June, China had built 5.102 million 5G base stations and 32.86 million 10G-PON ports capable of supporting gigabit broadband access. Authorities are accelerating the commercial rollout of 5G-A networks and are piloting 10-gigabit fiber broadband networks in residential compounds, factories and industrial parks.A wide range of 5G-powered smart devices have become consumer favorites, including AI smartphones, AI laptops, intelligent robots, AI glasses and AI toys. Regulators have also approved trial frequency licenses for the 6 GHz band to push forward the second phase of 6G technical trials.China's telecom sector is also opening wider to overseas investors through pilot programs to further open up value-added telecom services. To date, there are 3,219 foreign-invested telecom enterprises nationwide, representing a 23.9 percent year-on-year increase.Overall industrial operations maintained steady momentum in the first six months. The value added of industrial enterprises above designated size rose 5.4 percent year-on-year, with growth recorded in 32 out of 41 major industrial categories. The operating revenue profit margin of large industrial firms hit 5.66 percent in the first five months, the highest cumulative level since 2024, as global demand for AI and green low-carbon industrial products remains strong, according to the MIIT.