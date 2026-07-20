Wang Yi to attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States and visit Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:



On July 22, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Philippines. From July 23 to 25, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States and visit Kyrgyzstan.

