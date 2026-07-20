WORLD / MID-EAST
China urges political resolution to disputes after Saudi airport attack, stresses respect for sovereignty
By Global Times Published: Jul 20, 2026 04:25 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


When asked to comment on the attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and that the Saudi Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted incoming missiles, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China opposes attacks on civilian facilities, and the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia and other countries should be respected. 

China calls on relevant parties to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic channels, and to create conditions for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region, Lin said.

Global Times 

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