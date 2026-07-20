China urges political resolution to disputes after Saudi airport attack, stresses respect for sovereignty

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on the attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and that the Saudi Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted incoming missiles, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China opposes attacks on civilian facilities, and the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia and other countries should be respected.China calls on relevant parties to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic channels, and to create conditions for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region, Lin said.Global Times