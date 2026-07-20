CSRC chairman Wu Qing meets stock investors, vowing to maintain capital market stability

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The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will do its best to coordinate to prevent market risks, strengthen market supervision, promote high-quality development of the capital market, and safeguard stable market operation, said Wu Qing, chairman of the CSRC on Monday.Wu made the remarks at an investor symposium held in Beijing where he held face-to-face exchanges with eight investor representatives to solicit opinions and suggestions on promoting the stable and sound development of the capital market.Wu pointed out that investors are the backbone and the most important participants of the capital market. The CSRC will do its part to improve the transparency and authenticity of listed companies to deliver better returns for investors, demand institutions operate in a standardized manner and upgrade investor services, and continuously improve a long-term mechanism for investor protection.The commission will firmly uphold an open, fair and impartial market order, allowing investors to better share the achievements of the high-quality development of China’s economy and capital market.At the symposium, the investor representatives said that China’s capital market has generally maintained a steady development momentum since the implementation of the new “Nine Guidelines”. Due to many factors, including external market risks, the A-share market has witnessed considerable fluctuations recently. Nevertheless, the policy fundamentals underpinning the capital market have remained unchanged, and short-term market fluctuations will not change the long-term positive development of the Chinese market.