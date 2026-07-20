Philippines provokes confrontation near Ren’ai Jiao, CCG deals with situation in corresponding countermeasures
By Global Times Published: Jul 20, 2026 07:38 PM
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At around 9 am on Monday, while a small China Coast Guard (CCG) patrol vessel was conducting a routine patrol in waters near China’s Ren’ai Jiao, the Philippine illegally “grounded” vessel No. 57 deployed two rubber boats. Ignoring repeated clear warnings from the Chinese side, the Philippine rubber boats approached the Chinese patrol vessel at high speed in a dangerous manner and attempted to surround and ram it, according to an official statement from the CCG released on Monday.
During the incident, Philippine personnel first used tools including paddles and long poles to maliciously attack Chinese law enforcement officers, the statement said.
In accordance with the law and regulations, the Chinese side took measures including verbal warnings, maneuvering, and corresponding countermeasures to stabilize and control the situation on site, while exercising maximum restraint and rationality.
After the incident, the Philippine side distorted facts and falsely accused Chinese side, reversing right and wrong. We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop infringement, provocative actions and the dissemination of false information, the CCG said.
The CCG will continue to carry out law enforcement and rights-protection activities in accordance with the law in the Nansha Qundao, including Ren’ai Jiao, and adjacent waters, and will firmly safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.