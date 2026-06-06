Two Chinese nationals injured in Ukraine’s drone strikes against Russia out of danger; another discharged: Chinese embassy

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The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Russia said on Monday that at present, two injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, and their conditions are generally stable with no life-threatening risk. The other injured national has been discharged from the hospital on his own and has returned to China for further treatment the same day. The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Russia said on Monday that at present, two injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, and their conditions are generally stable with no life-threatening risk. The other injured national has been discharged from the hospital on his own and has returned to China for further treatment the same day.

Earlier the same day, the Xinhua News Agency reported that three Chinese nationals were injured in drone strikes launched by Ukraine against Moscow Oblast between Sunday and the early hours of Monday local time.The Embassy said it immediately activated its emergency response mechanism upon the incident, dispatched personnel to the hospitals to visit, and requested the Russian side to take all necessary measures to provide full medical treatment to the injured and effectively protect the safety of person and property of Chinese nationals in Russia.The Embassy also reminded Chinese nationals in Russia to step up security precautions and contact the Embassy or Consulates General in a timely manner in case of emergencies.Global Times