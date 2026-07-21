China summons Philippine ambassador to lodge solemn representations over Philippines’ deliberate provocation at Ren’ai Jiao

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The official in charge of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry urgently summoned the Philippine ambassador to China on Tuesday to lodge solemn representations over the Philippines' deliberate provocation at Ren'ai Jiao and its attack on Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) law enforcement personnel.The Chinese side pointed out that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and is Chinese territory. Law enforcement activities conducted by the CCG in the waters near Ren'ai Jiao are lawful and legitimate, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.The Chinese side stated that the Philippines' illegally grounded warship deployed two rubber boats that approached and rammed CCG vessels in a dangerous manner. Philippine personnel also maliciously harassed and assaulted Chinese law enforcement officers, endangering the safety of Chinese personnel. The nature of these actions was egregious. The Chinese side stressed that the Philippines initiated the provocation but has instead sought to shift the blame, distort the facts, and maliciously hype the incident. China expressed strong dissatisfaction and lodged a solemn protest.China demands that the Philippines immediately stop its provocations and cease its hype and public smear campaign. China will take measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.Global Times