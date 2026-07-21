China permits humanitarian transfer of injured Philippine personnel from illegally grounded warship at Ren’ai Jiao: CCG

Screenshot of China Coast Guard's official WeChat account on July 21, 2026







The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Tuesday that China had permitted the Philippines, on humanitarian grounds, to transfer injured personnel from the illegally grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren'ai Jiao to a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, with the Philippine boats involved being verified and monitored throughout the operation.The statement was released through the CCG's official WeChat account. Jiang Lue, a CCG spokesperson, stated that "on the morning of July 21, out of humanitarian consideration, the Chinese side permitted the Philippine side to transfer the injured personnel through small shuttle boats from BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57), which has been illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao, to Philippine Coast Guard vessel 9702.""The CCG inquired and verified the Philippine boats, and monitored the whole process," according to the statement."The CCG will continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in accordance with the law in waters near Ren'ai Jiao to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Jiang said.The statement followed an incident on Monday near Ren'ai Jiao. A video obtained by the Global Times showed that the BRP Sierra Madre deployed two rubber boats, which dangerously approached and rammed a CCG patrol vessel.The video showed that the Philippine personnel were the first to maliciously attack Chinese law enforcement personnel with paddles, long poles and other tools, after which Chinese forces issued verbal warnings and took countermeasures in response.Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela posted multiple statements on social media, claiming "an unarmed sailor" was hit on the head.The Chinese Embassy in Manila later released four videos in response to the Philippines, providing a comprehensive account of the footages, the facts and the full context of the incident, revealing that the Philippine personnel had ignored repeated warnings from the Chinese side and deliberately stirred up trouble."You can't start a fight and then play the victim," the embassy said.Global Times