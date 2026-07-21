China’s policy position on developing China-UK relations remains consistent: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Asked to comment on reports that on July 20, new Andy Burnham was appointed by King Charles III as the UK’s prime minister and formally took office, forming a new cabinet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian remarked that China’s policy position on developing China-UK relations has remained consistent.As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, China and the UK developing a long-term, stable and comprehensive strategic partnership serves the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, and also contributes to global peace, stability and prosperity, Lin said. China stands ready to work with the UK to enhance exchanges and carry out cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and properly handling differences, so as to ensure that bilateral relations move forward in the right direction, the spokesperson added.Global Times