China is a partner, not a problem, for Europe's economy, FM says in response on Macron-Merz statement

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: Foreign Ministry
"China is not the root cause of Europe's economic and trade difficulties, but a partner that can help solve them," Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.
"Protectionism is a dead end. Cooperation and win-win are the way forward," Lin said.
Lin reiterated that China-EU economic and trade differences should be resolved through dialogue , not confrontation, and called on France and Germany to play a constructive role in advancing mutual cooperation.
Lin made the remarks when responding to reports of recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding China-EU trade imbalances, industrial subsidies, and the yuan exchange rate. The two leaders also said that their goal is not economic decoupling from China, but ensuring fair competition for European businesses.
Lin noted that China attaches great importance to existing differences with the EU and firmly believes they can be properly addressed through dialogue, consultation, and policy coordination.
"These differences should not become obstacles to mutual trust and cooperation, nor serve as a basis for 'decoupling' and supply chain disruption, let alone a pretext for unfounded accusations against China," he said.
International trade under the WTO framework is based on mutual choice, and there is no forced buying or selling, Lin said. The essence of China-EU economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with Europe, and the current trade structure results from international industrial division and comparative advantages.
He firmly denied unfair practice claims, stating that China follows WTO rules, does not engage in prohibited subsidies, and has never manipulated its currency exchange.
Noting that China is Europe's partner that can help solve economic and trade issues, Lin also said that many European companies have recently pointed out that "decoupling" is not feasible and called for stronger cooperation with China.
Recently, China and the EU convened the inaugural session of their trade and investment consultation mechanism, engaging in thorough and constructive exchanges on key issues and reaching new progresses.
Lin expressed the hope that France and Germany, as core EU members, will demonstrate rationality and pragmatism, play a constructive role, and encourage the EU to work with China. Both sides should resolve concerns through dialogue and consultation to foster a more balanced, upward, and sustainable China-EU trade relationship.
On June 30, China and the EU released a joint statement, announcing that they have officially established the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism
, with the two sides holding the inaugural meeting on June 29 in Brussels.
During the meeting, both parties identified four initial workstreams under the mechanism - trade and investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights and WTO reform, according to the Ministry of Commerce of China.