Chinese mainland spokesperson slams Taiwan regional authorities for echoing Philippine claims over Ren’ai Jiao incident

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han Photo: VCG

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for echoing the Philippines' claims over a recent confrontation at Ren'ai Jiao, saying their remarks confused right and wrong and smeared the mainland.At a press conference, a reporter asked about Taiwan's so-called external affairs authority's claim that it "condemned" the mainland's use of force, which caused injuries, and opposed any attempt or action to unilaterally change the status quo through force, coercion, or so-called gray-zone harassment. This came despite the fact that the Philippines had recently carried out a deliberate provocation at Ren'ai Jiao, violently attacked Chinese law-enforcement personnel, and subsequently distorted and hyped up the incident.Responding to the question, Zhang Han, spokesperson from Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that relevant Chinese authorities had immediately clarified the facts surrounding the Philippines' deliberate provocation and attack on China Coast Guard personnel, released video footage from the scene and lodged solemn representations with the Philippine side.Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and is Chinese territory, Zhang said.The DPP authorities have abandoned their national position, echoed external forces in confusing right and wrong, and attacked and smeared the mainland, once again exposing their disregard for their roots and their attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces, Zhang noted.Global Times