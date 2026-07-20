DPP leverages ‘visa policies’ to coerce others, reflecting sinister nature of ‘Taiwan independence’: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked for comments on Cambodia's statement that it regards Taiwan as a province of China following Taiwan region's "external affairs department" revoked the so-called visa facilitation arrangements for Cambodia simply because Cambodia adheres to the one-China principle, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, which represents a universal consensus of the international community.Lin said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan, by leveraging people‑to‑people exchange facilitation measures to coerce other countries, have blatantly challenged the basic norm governing international relations regarding the one‑China principle, and once again laid bare the sinister nature of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities. The firm stance of the Cambodian government fully demonstrates that the DPP authorities' attempts to seek "independence" have no support and no future, Lin added."We solemnly warn the DPP authorities that the irresistible tide of history dooms 'Taiwan independence' to a dead end. The just cause of the Chinese people to oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatism and strive for national reunification will surely win growing understanding and support across the globe," Lin said.Global Times