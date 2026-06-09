China absolutely will not allow this: FM spokesperson on Japan, the Philippines infringing upon China’s maritime rights by launching so-called ‘maritime delimitation talks’

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question regarding a law enforcement patrol conducted by a formation of the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Daishan in waters east of Taiwan Island on June 1, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the waters east of Taiwan island, and Japan and the Philippines, by bypassing China and unilaterally launching so-called “maritime delimitation talks,” have severely violated international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as the basic norms of international relations, and have seriously infringed upon China’s maritime rights and interests.China absolutely will not allow this, Lin said.Global Times