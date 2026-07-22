From computing power to smart farming, Pakistan eyes deeper AI partnership with China for practical use: Pakistani Minister of State





A Mazu meteorological platform is seen on display for AI forecasting of extreme weather events during the WAIC conference 2026 in Shanghai. Photo: VCG

As autonomous tractors operating across demonstration fields, AI-powered models forecast extreme weather events, and next-generation computing platforms attracted visitors at this year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, one message emerged clearly: artificial intelligence is increasingly moving beyond laboratories into industries that shape everyday life, participants said.As China argues for a balanced AI development, as well as fair and inclusive AI governance globally, its cooperation with Pakistan unfolds a story where fish is given for immediate challenges, while fishing is taught for sustainable development."China plays a highly practical role," Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan's Minister of State and Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), told the Global Times during the WAIC, pointing to affordable computing infrastructure, deployment expertise and cooperation in concrete sectors such as agriculture.His remarks come as bilateral cooperation enters a new phase that places greater emphasis on digital connectivity and technological cooperation alongside traditional infrastructure projects.For Pakistan, the question is not access to advanced AI models, but how to use the technology to strengthen digital infrastructure and address practical challenges, from agricultural productivity to climate resilience.In recent years, China and Pakistan have begun exploring AI applications in areas including smart agriculture and healthcare. The two sides have discussed establishing a joint AI laboratory with the aim to use AI technologies to improve agricultural productivity, supply chains and food security, according to Radio Pakistan.For Saqib, Pakistan's AI ambitions begin with a less glamorous but essential requirement: computing power.Among the six pillars of Pakistan's National AI Policy, he described domestic computing infrastructure as the foundation upon which broader AI development depends."Without localized computing and the power to sustain it, our broader sectoral ambitions remain purely theoretical," he said.His comments reflect a challenge shared by many emerging economies. While breakthroughs in frontier AI models continue to capture headlines, governments are increasingly focused on whether they possess the computing resources needed to train, deploy and scale AI applications.That was also evident at this year's WAIC, where much of the attention extended beyond consumer-facing chatbots to the infrastructure behind AI. Exhibitors showcased integrated computing platforms, open-source large language models and industry-focused AI solutions designed for manufacturing, healthcare, scientific research and public services.Saqib noted that China's proactive approach to regulating deep synthesis technologies offers valuable case studies for our own institutional capacity building efforts.Chinese technology companies have already participated in Pakistan's digital transformation through telecommunications infrastructure, cloud services, digital finance and smart-city projects.This partnership will ultimately allow Pakistan to build a secure digital ecosystem that protects cultural integrity while encouraging technological innovation, Saqib said.He also stressed that closer cooperation should not be mistaken for technological dependence."AI sovereignty should not be understood as technological isolation," he said. "Rather, it means maintaining the capability to make independent decisions, protect national interests, and ensure that critical digital infrastructure remains secure while continuing to benefit from global innovation."Digital cooperation has also become an increasingly visible component of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Beyond roads, ports and energy projects, the initiative has expanded to include fiber-optic connectivity, digital communications and information technology. As Pakistan rolls out its national AI strategy, analysts see computing infrastructure, cloud services and data centers as potential new areas of cooperation under the Digital Silk Road framework.If computing infrastructure provides the foundation, agriculture may become one of the first sectors where AI delivers visible results.Agriculture contributes around one-fifth of Pakistan's GDP and provides a large number of jobs. Yet recurring floods, prolonged droughts, water shortages and rising temperatures continue to threaten production, making technology-based solutions increasingly attractive.China has been experimenting with a range of AI applications in agriculture. Computer vision systems are being used to identify crop diseases and pest infestations at an early stage. AI-enabled drones can carry out targeted spraying based on crop conditions, while intelligent irrigation systems combine weather forecasts, soil moisture and crop data to improve water management. Autonomous agricultural machinery is also being introduced in some regions to support planting and harvesting, Wang Yaojun, associate professor at the College of Information and Electrical Engineering, China Agricultural University, told the Global Times.One system that made a splash at the WAIC was MAZU, which is named after the Chinese maritime goddess and incorporates AI model to forecast typhoons and extreme weathers."It's absolutely great," Saqib said, referring to the system as well as China's offer to share it with the Global South."Countries like Pakistan suffer from natural catastrophes, and in this regard, it would be great for us to have access to such predictive analysis. It could help protect our crops from devastation, which would not only strengthen food security and support the UN SDGs, but also safeguard our GDP and the livelihoods of our farmers, who form a very important part of the economy," said the minister.Meanwhile, amid concern over a widening AI divide globally, the minister raised the point that Developing countries need greater access to computing infrastructure, affordable AI models, investment, education, and research partnerships.International organizations and major technology powers have an important responsibility to support broader participation in the AI economy through knowledge sharing, open scientific collaboration, responsible technology transfer where appropriate, and inclusive standards development, Saqib said.AI should become a force that expands opportunity rather than concentrates it.