CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China has clarified its position that activities are routine military training exercises, FM says on Australia’s accusation over its missile test launch
By Global Times Published: Jul 22, 2026 03:48 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

When asked about Australia's criticism of China's test launch of missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China has clarified its position on the relevant test activities on multiple occasions, and that the activities are routine military training exercises of the Chinese military, which are not targeted at any specific country or objective. Notifications were provided to relevant countries, including Australia, in advance, and the activities are consistent with international law and common international practice, Lin said.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese military monitored, tracked, effectively handled the situation: FM on US military aircrafts activities in Yellow Sea airspace

In response to a media inquiry regarding recent US military aircrafts activities in relevant airspace over the Yellow ...

China remains open to defense chief dialogue with US during ADMM-Plus meeting

The Chinese and US sides are "communicating and coordinating" with each other on bilateral exchanges on the sidelines ...

US shuns UN meeting on biological security to 'cover up guilt conscience'

When Russia, China and other countries expressed their concerns over US biological activities in countries including Ukraine at ...