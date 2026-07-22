China has clarified its position that activities are routine military training exercises, FM says on Australia’s accusation over its missile test launch

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

When asked about Australia's criticism of China's test launch of missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China has clarified its position on the relevant test activities on multiple occasions, and that the activities are routine military training exercises of the Chinese military, which are not targeted at any specific country or objective. Notifications were provided to relevant countries, including Australia, in advance, and the activities are consistent with international law and common international practice, Lin said.Global Times