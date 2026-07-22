Chinese FM rejects Australia’s accusations over South China Sea confrontation, urges outsiders to stop sensationalizing tensions and provoking confrontation

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China had already made clear its position regarding the malicious attack by Philippine personnel against Chinese personnel. Certain countries have disregarded the Philippines' provocations and infringements, made groundless accusations against China, and repeatedly hyped up the invalid so-called South China Sea arbitration award. China firmly opposes this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.Lin made the remarks in response to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's accusation of China over recent China-Philippines confrontation in the South China Sea while attending the ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings.Lin said that thanks to the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable. The Philippines' deliberate infringements and provocations are the root cause of maritime tensions. Certain countries are not parties to the South China Sea issue and have no right to interfere in maritime disputes between the countries directly concerned.It is plain for all to see that whenever there is any ripple at sea, it is always the same small number of countries that rush to loudly oppose China, regardless of the facts. It is already self-evident whether their true purpose is to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea or to stir up trouble in the region, Lin said.China urges the countries concerned to stop sensationalizing tensions and provoking confrontation, and to genuinely respect the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. China will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, rights and interests in accordance with the law, properly manage maritime differences with the relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea with ASEAN countries, advance consultations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Lin said.Global Times