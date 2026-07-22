CSRC head Wu Qing meets CPP Investments chief executive, welcomes global investors to scale up investment in China

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing (right) meets John Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), on July 22, 2026. Photo: CSRC

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing said on Tuesday that China welcomes international institutional investors to increase investment in China and share in the dividends of the country's economic and capital market reform and development, according to CSRC's official statement seen on its WeChat account.Wu made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday with John Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). The two sides exchanged views on global and China's economic and financial landscape, investing in China's capital markets, and other topics.Wu noted that amid a complex and volatile international environment, China's economy has been running largely smoothly in the first half of this year, sustaining a development trend that is increasingly innovation-driven and quality-oriented, and demonstrating resilience and vitality.The CSRC will continue to pursue progress while ensuring stability, resolutely maintain the stable and healthy operation of the capital market, steadily expand high-standard institutional opening-up, and continuously enhance the ease of participation for foreign investors in the capital market, Wu said.Wu welcomed international institutional investors, including CPP Investments, to expand their investment in China and share in the dividends of China's economic and capital market reform and development.Graham said that, as a globally diversified long-term investor, CPP Investments pays close attention to and will remain consistently optimistic about the achievements of China's economic reform and development. The organization has long regarded China as one of the key regions in its global investment portfolio, and will continue to actively deploy capital in China.Global Times