Turpan scorches 50 C as Xinjiang region records China’s hottest temperature of the year

Turpan in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registers the nation’s first 50 C temperature of the year on July 21, according to a national meteorological station. Photo: VCG

A national meteorological station in Turpan, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recorded the country’s first 50 C reading this year on Tuesday, as persistent heat has been gripping Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin over the past few days, with Turpan and Southwest China’s Chongqing among the hardest-hit areas, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.Since the beginning of July, Turpan has seen 20 days of temperatures exceeding 40 C. On Tuesday, the meteorological station located at Aydingkol Lake recorded the country’s first 50 C reading of the year, the highest temperature recorded at a national meteorological station so far this year, CCTV reported.

The giant “Golden Cudgel” thermometer at the Flaming Mountains scenic area in Turpan, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, shows that the temperature of the exposed sand and rock surface reached 84 C at 3 pm on July 2, 2026, setting a new record for the highest ground surface temperature in the area since the start of this summer. Photo: Screenshot from Sina Weibo

On July 2, the Flaming Mountains scenic area in Turpan, known as China’s “hottest place,” recorded an extreme high temperature of 47 C. At 3 pm, a giant “Golden Cudgel” thermometer at the scenic area showed that the temperature of the exposed sand and rock surface reached 84 C, setting a new record for the highest ground surface temperature in the area since the start of this summer.Forecasts show that the Turpan Basin will continue to experience extreme heat above 40 C over the next week. The extreme heat is expected to persist from Wednesday through Thursday, with temperatures remaining above 40 C particularly on Wednesday.It is not only the daytime heat that is extreme. The Turpan Basin, once known for cool nights despite scorching days, has seen nighttime temperatures repeatedly top 30 C this July, with heat persisting around the clock, weather.com.cn reported.In Chongqing Municipality, the city’s meteorological observatory issued a red alert for high temperatures at 10 am on Wednesday.Zhou Lixian, a meteorological analyst from weather.com.cn, explained that under the influence of a continental high-pressure system, which produces sinking air currents, and combined with abundant sunshine, Turpan and Chongqing have seen temperatures continue to rise. In addition, both locations are situated in basin terrain, where heat is easily trapped and slow to dissipate, prolonging periods of extreme heat.Global Times