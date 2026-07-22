Australian poll shows narrative of China as ‘security threat’ fading among left-leaning, university-educated voters; shift indicates public expectation for stable ties: expert

Melbourne's Chinatown in Australia hosted an all-day celebration marking the Spring Festival on the second day of the Chinese New Year, local time on February 11, 2024. Photo: VCG

A recent Australian poll finds that the narrative that Beijing poses a "threat" to Australia's national security is losing weight among left-leaning, university-educated voters, the Australian media outlet reported on Tuesday local time. A Chinese observer said that such a shift reflects that Australians are moving away from an emotional, security-driven perception of China toward a more pragmatic view based on tangible interests, with voters placing greater value on evidence-based assessments.However, the observer pointed out that a gap still remains between Australian public opinion and official rhetoric as Canberra pursues a two-track approach of maintaining stable bilateral trade ties while escalating security rhetoric. Australia should keep communication channels open with China on major security issues, rather than treating it as a predetermined rival or potential adversary.The Newspoll recently found the total number of voters who agree that China is a "national security threat" had fallen to 60 percent - a 15 percent drop since the height of tensions in 2021, Australian news site news.com.au reported.Breaking down the data, those who did not view China as a "threat" accounted for 43 percent of Labor supporters, 48 percent of Greens supporters and 41 percent of university-educated voters, per the report.That marked a significant shift from 2021 when 73 percent of Labor voters, 57 percent of Greens supporters and 65 percent of young Australians aged ¬between 18 and 34 viewed China as a significant "threat."The trend suggests Australians are shifting away from an emotional, security-driven perception of China toward a more pragmatic view based on tangible interests and lived experience, Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center of East China Normal University, told the Global Times.At the low point in bilateral ties in 2021, pandemic-related disputes, trade frictions and the Morrison government's persistent "China threat" rhetoric have fueled public anxiety. However, as high-level exchanges resumed and trade, education and tourism recovered, Australians have seen little evidence of a so-called "China threat" in their daily lives, but have felt the economic costs of deteriorating ties through lost exports, jobs and higher living expenses, Chen said.Chen added that left-leaning and better-educated Australians are generally less receptive to the narrative because they are more skeptical of reducing complex foreign relations to bloc politics and place greater value on multiculturalism, international engagement, and evidence-based assessments. They also gain firsthand exposure to China and bilateral cooperation via academic, business and cultural ties, rather than relying merely on the lopsided narrative pushed by security agencies and parts of the media, he said.The Albanese government has sought to stabilize ties with China since coming to power in 2022, framing the relationship in friendlier terms by highlighting trade and tourism, according to news.com.au. However, behind the scenes it has still worked to bolster defense and security relationships with Western-aligned Asian countries and the Pacific.One example is the major defense alliance signed between Australia and Fiji on July 6, which media reported that this was part of Canberra's campaign to shore up its influence in the South Pacific and to limit China's influence.A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a press conference on the day that it is hoped that the country concerned will truly respect the independence of Pacific island nations, focus on their sustainable socioeconomic development, and avoid targeting any third party or harming the interests of any third party.Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also claimed that the Asia-Pacific region is seeing more destabilizing actions, citing China's recent missile test and its military buildup as concerns, according to Bloomberg on Tuesday. The July 6 test launch of a submarine-launched strategic missile, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy said on the day of launch, is a routine arrangement of the annual training and complies with international law and international practice.When asked about Australia's criticism of China's test launch of missile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China has made clear its position more than once. The launch is a routine training activity of China's military. It is not directed at any specific country or target. The Chinese side had notified relevant countries including Australia beforehand, as is consistent with international law and customary international practice.Chen said that a gap has indeed emerged between Australian public opinion and official rhetoric. While Australians increasingly prioritize economic cooperation and stable ties with China, the government continues its two-track approach of maintaining trade while ramping up security rhetoric. The improving public perception of China suggests Australians want a stable and constructive bilateral relationship, which serves the interests of both countries, he said.Australia's inclination to regard China's development primarily as a challenge to the Western-led strategic order constitutes the biggest barrier to greater bilateral security trust. AUKUS, intelligence bodies and some security research institutions continuously hype worst scenarios, letting hypothetical threats shape its long-term China policy. Normal military, tech and economic activities are easily politicized and securitized, Chen pointed out."Building genuine mutual trust requires Australia to stop persistently labeling China as a threat, maintain communication on major security issues, respect each other's core interests, and view China as a regional partner for long-term collaboration, rather than as a predetermined rival or even a potential enemy," Chen said.When meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Manila on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed the hope that Australia will work with China to safeguard the improving trajectory of their relations, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Wang emphasized that both sides should address differences with mutual respect and equality, seek common ground while managing disagreements, and foster a virtuous cycle of positive growth in the relations, rather than allowing it to be disrupted or undermined by prejudice, per Xinhua.