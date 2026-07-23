SOURCE / ECONOMY
China’s shipbuilding industry sees stellar growth in first 6 months, with new orders growing 173.1%
By Global Times Published: Jul 23, 2026 10:47 AM
A view of a shipyard of Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on April 6, 2026. Photo: VCG

A view of a shipyard of Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on April 6, 2026. Photo: VCG


China's shipbuilding industry posted strong growth in the first half of 2026, maintaining a leading share of the global ship market, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed on Thursday.

From January to June, the country's shipbuilding output reached 36.50 million deadweight tons (DWT), up 51.2 percent year-on-year and accounting for 62.2 percent of the global total, the data showed.

New orders totaled 121.06 million DWT during the period, surging 173.1 percent from a year earlier, accounting for a staggering 82.3 percent of the global market.

As of the end of June, the sector's holding orders stood at 363.25 million DWT, up 54.9 percent year-on-year. This volume accounted for 71.2 percent of the global total. 

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China secures over 90% of global new VLCC orders: report

Since the beginning of this year, China's shipbuilding industry has been continuously landing new orders, securing more than ...

China’s three major shipbuilding indicators rank 1st globally in Q1 2026

China's shipbuilding industry maintained its global lead across all major indicators in the first quarter of 2026, with ...

China’s three key shipbuilding indicators lead world in 2025

China’s shipbuilding industry maintained its global lead across all three major metrics in 2025, marking 16 consecutive years ...