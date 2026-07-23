China Coast Guard drives away Philippine vessels illegally intruding into Huangyan Dao waters
By Global Times Published: Jul 23, 2026 12:20 PM
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The Philippine government vessels 3012 and 3018, despite repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side, deliberately intruded into waters under China’s jurisdiction around Huangyan Dao, China Coast Guard spokesperson Jiang Lüe said on Thursday. The China Coast Guard (CCG) took necessary measures in accordance with the law, including tracking and driving away the Philippine vessels, as well as conducting interception and control operations. The on-site operations were professional, standardized, justified and lawful.
Huangyan Dao is China’s inherent territory. We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocative actions, the spokesperson said.
The CCG will continue to carry out law enforcement and rights protection activities in the waters around Huangyan Dao in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson noted.