Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian presided over the regular press conference on July 23. A journalist asked: A White House official accused Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI of stealing technology from Anthropic's most advanced large language model. What's FM's comment on this?Lin stated that the development of China's AI industry is both a result of the country's efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and a product of its commitment to consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. Countries should uphold a people-centered approach and pursue AI development for the greater good, while promoting an open, inclusive and broadly beneficial AI ecosystem that better serves human progress and the common well-being of the international community.Lin said that China consistently opposes the politicization and weaponization of science, technology, economic and trade issues, as such practices would only disrupt the development of global artificial intelligence and serve no party's interests.Global Times