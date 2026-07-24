China's Kinetica-1 Y15 rocket successfully sends 5 satellites to space, starts regular monthly launches for H2

China on Friday launched a Kinetica-1 Y15 carrier rocket and sent five satellites into space. The mission marked the 15th flight of the Kinetica-1 carrier rocket. Photo: Courtesy of CAS Space

China on Friday launched a Kinetica-1 Y15 carrier rocket and sent five satellites into space. The mission marked the 15th flight of the Kinetica-1 carrier rocket.The rocket blasted off at 7:33 am (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone. It successfully transported the satellites to their planned orbits.The Kinetica-1, developed by CAS Space, is a solid-fuel carrier rocket featuring rapid-response capabilities.In a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday, the company said the launch marked the start of regular monthly launches for the second half of the year, establishing a reliable and efficient capability for high-frequency launches.The carrier rocket adopts a universal platform-based design, enabling diversified adaptation between the rocket body and satellite missions, according to the company.To date, the Kinetica-1 launch vehicle has served over 30 domestic and international clients, including six international clients, and successfully launched over 10 categories of satellite payloads, CAS Space told the Global Times.These include payloads for low-cost commercial optical remote sensing, high-resolution optical remote sensing, X-SAR remote sensing, quantum communication, in-space manufacturing, space environment detection, meteorological observation, space-based computing, space situational awareness, and geomagnetic field detection.